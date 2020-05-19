The New Zealand Government has announced a recovery package for sport in the nation due to the downturn caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Consisting of three stages, a grant was announced by Finance Minister Grant Robertson, who is also the Minister of Sport, with the aim of addressing short, medium and long-term challenges.

It is reported that the sports and recreation sector for New Zealand employs around 53,000 people and contributes around NZ$5 billion (£2.49 billion/$2.97 billion/€2.74 billion) to the nation's gross domestic product, around 2.5 per cent.

Over the next four years, NZ$265 million (£132 million/$161 million/€147 million) will be given to sporting organisations, from grassroots bodies up to major organisations such as New Zealand Rugby which has announced they may have to make cuts due to the pandemic.

An initial fund will be given to support organisations and save jobs, keeping them afloat during the pandemic.

Budget 2020 includes a targeted relief package for sports and recreation. This package will support organisations – from community groups to elite level sports – to recover from the impacts of COVID-19, and help get them moving again. pic.twitter.com/WIAxZIwkQi — New Zealand Labour (@nzlabour) May 18, 2020

The second phase will be spent helping national and regional sports organisations operate successfully after the pandemic, and the final phase will look at modernising the sector through investment in technology and research.

"We want New Zealanders to be able to get back to sport, recreation and play as soon as possible," Robertson said.

"Sport plays a significant role in bringing our communities together.

"Our success on the world stage also brings inspiration and pride to our country."

New Zealand recently approved the resumption of professional sport in the country with rugby and netball competition to start soon.

The New Zealand Olympic Committee had previously said in its annual report that the future would be challenging, but it felt it could adapt to the pandemic.

In New Zealand, there have been 1,503 confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date, resulting in the deaths of 21 people.