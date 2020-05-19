The Moroccan National Olympic Committee (CNOM) held two video conferences on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on athletes.

According to the CNOM, the events were part of its work to support the national sports movement during the period of COVID-19 lockdown.

Dr. Mehdi Essadiq, a psychiatrist and high-level triathlete, led the first session which was entitled "How to manage the anxiety and the doubt of high performance athletes during confinement".

The second conference was led by two staff members from France's National Institute of Sport, Expertise and Performance (INSEP), including Frédéric Sadys who is responsible for the training of high level coaches.

He was joined by INSEP professor Thierry Blancon, a former national athletics coach, with their session titled "Containment, what impact on sports performance?"

The conferences were held to help the Moroccan sports movement during the pandemic ©Getty Images

Coaches and athletes from Moroccan sports were among those to join the conferences.

A further session was also held on the impact on athletes of fasting during the holy month of Ramadan.

This was led by Dr. Salah Eddine Haddou, a sports nutritionist.

Morocco took centre stage in African sport in 2019, hosting the African Games in capital Rabat.