The Italian Carabinieri Corps, supported by Europol, has taken down a criminal network who were arrested after trafficking illegal doping substances.

On May 14, the authorities arrested four suspected traffickers after carrying out 210 house searches targeting 74 competitive athletes from around the country as well as 11 gym owners and four owners of food supplement stores.

They will also be investigating another 64 individuals for their suspected involvement, while 30 more have been charged of lesser crimes.

Over 900 packs of medicine for doping purposes were seized, including 4,437 tablets and 7,778 vials worth an estimated value of more than €100,000 (£89,000/$108,000).





It was a follow-up on an investigation into bodybuilders in the northern city of Turin which uncovered the possession of large amounts of anabolic steroids which were advertised on mobile phone apps.

Europol supported the operation by facilitating information exchange and having analytical support.

It allowed Europol to coordinate the action and facilitate live information from its headquarters.