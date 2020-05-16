IFSC African Championships stay in Cape Town as new dates set

New dates for the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) African Championships have been confirmed.

They will take place in Cape Town in South Africa as was first planned, with organisers now hoping to stage the competition from December 10 to 13.

The event was the last qualifier for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics yet to be assigned new dates after four Continental Championships were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Two quota places at Tokyo 2020 will be on offer - one in the women's competition and one in the men's.

"Having our four remaining Continental Championship rescheduled is a strong message of hope," IFSC President Marco Scolaris said.

"A big thank you to our Councils, National Federations and organisers, who prove their love for sport climbing and their positive thinking."

The IFSC African Championships remain in Cape Town, having been postponed earlier this year ©Getty Images

If things go as planned, December will be a busy month for sport climbing.

The Asian Championships are scheduled to also run from December 10 to 13 and be hosted by Chinese city Xiamen, while the Oceania Championships are timetabled for December 19 and 20 in Sydney in Australia.

Russian capital Moscow is due to host the European event from October 1 to 8.

Only one of the IFSC's five Continental Championships has been held in 2020 so far, the Pan-American tournament.

Alannah Yip of Canada and American Colin Duffy secured Tokyo 2020 berths there.

Sport climbing is set to make its Olympic debut in Japan next year.