Global Association of International Sports Federations (GAISF) President Raffaele Chiulli has praised efforts of International Federations to engage with athletes and fans during the coronavirus crisis.

Creativity of International Federations was highlighted with several opting to stage virtual competitions online during the pandemic, while sport is on hold.

Several have also turned to archive footage in their efforts to entertain fans.

"Many of us have been missing live sport," said Chiulli.

"But its current hiatus is absolutely necessary to protect the health and wellbeing of our entire society.

"And yet, during this time it has been incredible to see how GAISF’s members and observers have continued to engage athletes, entertain fans worldwide and promote their sports to wider audiences."

GAISF highlighted World Athletics organisation of the "Ultimate Garden Clash".

World Athletics' Ultimate Garden Clash was an example highlighted by GAISF ©World Athletics

The first edition saw French Olympic gold medallist pole vaulter Renaud Lavillenie, Sweden’s world record-holder Mondo Duplantis and former United States’ world champion Sam Kendricks compete in their back garden.

The three athletes were live streamed aiming to clear the most five metre vaults within a 30-minute period, with live commentary and question and answer sessions included.

World Archery and the International Modern Pentathlon Union have also developed online competitions during the shutdown in sporting action.

World Rowing has also announced the 2021 World Rowing Indoor Championships will be held virtually.