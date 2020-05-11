The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) has written to the country's Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, requesting that he helps to secure the return of four athletes who have been in Cuba for nearly two months.

Boxers Keevin Allicock, Colin Lewis, Desmond Amsterdam and Dennis Thomas were training in Cuba in preparation for the Americas Olympic qualification event for Tokyo 2020.

The athletes had travelled to the country on January 4 for their three-month training camp.

The four boxers were due to return to Guyana on March 19, before travelling to the qualifier in Argentina.

The competition in Buenos Aires had been scheduled to take place from March 26 to April 3 but was postponed due to COVID-19.

The fighters' planned journey home was also disrupted as Guyana's national airport Cheddi Jagan International was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The airport is expected to remain closed to non-essential travel until June 3.

GBA President Steve Ninvalle has written a letter to Nagamoottoo urging him to help ensure the boxers are able to travel home, according to Guyana newspaper Stabroek News.

Nagamoottoo is serving as the chair of the Guyana COVID-19 taskforce.

Colin Lewis competed at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

Ninvalle said he understood that the taskforce was dealing with matters on a case-by-case basis.

His letter was also sent to Guyana's director of sport, Christopher Jones, and George Norton, Guyana's Sports Minister.

Guyana has reported more than 100 coronavirus cases to date in the country, with 10 deaths confirmed.

More than 4.2 million coronavirus cases have been reported worldwide since the outbreak began.

The death toll stands at over 284,000 people worldwide.