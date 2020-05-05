Hong Kong karate athlete Lee Chun-ho has received support from compatriots after hitting 50 days in hospital recovering from coronavirus.

Lee was among the members of the Hong Kong team who travelled to France as part of preparations for the now-postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics, which have been moved to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Their plans were to stay in France for training until May, but the COVID-19 outbreak saw them return to Hong Kong early.

Lee tested positive for the coronavirus on his return, along with team-mates Tsang Yee-ting and Chau Ka-him and coach Rida Bel-Lahsen.

Lee's colleagues have all recovered from the coronavirus and have each been released from hospital, but his stay continues with two negative tests required for him to be released.

"I thought I had recovered super fast," Lee told the South China Morning Post.

"I only had the symptoms for a short period of time.

"I felt normal after seven days and could even exercise, so I was expecting to be going home quite soon.

"It's been quite frustrating, I'm so close but still need to wait.

"In that time I've seen [British Prime Minister] Boris Johnson test positive and recover."





The Facebook page "We Are HK Athletes" called for athletes to join a zoom call to offer support to Lee.

Athletes on the call chanted "negative" for one minute as Lee awaits the all-clear to leave hospital.

Fencer Vivian Kong Man-wai, runner Wong Ching-yee and triathlete Tony Chui Kam-tong were among those to participate in the call.

Hong Kong has reported 1,041 reported coronavirus cases since the outbreak began.

A total of 920 have recovered in the country, while four deaths have been confirmed.