AOC chief executive Carroll plays down Rugby Australia links but is endorsed by Coates

Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) chief executive Matt Carroll has played down reports that he could leave to take up the same post at Rugby Australia, but has received an endorsement from AOC President John Coates.

Raelene Castle resigned as Rugby Australia chief executive last month following pressure from a group of former players, with Carroll saying he is committed to his country's Tokyo 2020 planning.

Castle stepped down following two-and-a-half years at the helm of the governing body.

Rugby Australia are currently in financial trouble, and last month announced a preliminary AUD$9.4 million (£4.6 million/$5.7 million/€5.2 million) loss for 2019.

The situation has been worsened by the coronavirus crisis and the suspension of Super Rugby.

Peter Wiggs has been tipped to take over as Rugby Australia chairman with the official reportedly wanting Carroll to become the organisation's chief executive.

Carroll has previously held roles at Rugby Australia, including two spells as general manager, as well as serving as deputy chief executive from 2007 to 2013.

He was also general manager for the 2003 World Cup.

Carroll has also held roles at New South Wales Rugby Union and served as chief organising officer and executive adviser to Japan Rugby in the early years of preparation for the 2019 World Cup.

He was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia for services to rugby in 2004.

In a statement Carroll said he was focused on the challenge of preparing for the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which will now take place in 2021 due to COVID-19.

"My name is linked with this role whenever it becomes available," Carroll said.

"I am firmly focused on the current challenges faced by Olympic sports and the task for ensuring that Australia's athletes can compete at their best at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games to be held in 2021."

AOC President John Coates later told the Sydney Morning Herald that he had spoken with Carroll.

He reportedly joked with his colleague, telling him: "If you told me you were interested this year and the Games hadn't been postponed, I would've killed you."

Raelene Castle resigned as Rugby Australia chief executive following pressure from a group of former players ©Getty Images

"Nothing has been formalised, and I'd be disappointed to see him go, but he's the right man to take it on," Coates told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"I can understand him not waiting around for another year [for the Olympics].

"It was a very mature conversation on his part this morning.

"He was very worried about it but there was no need.

"He'd be excellent for pulling things together in rugby, the states and the clubs, because that's what he's been good at for the AOC dealing with the 45 National Federations.

"He's also good dealing with politicians.

"I don't know Peter Wiggs well, but I know how close he is to Matt.

"I figured as soon as Peter emerged as the man for the job, in this situation when they have such serious financial trouble, a person of his quality should get the CEO that he wants, and that man is Matt."

Australian media reports have claimed Wiggs has indicated he will not take over as Rugby Australia chairman unless Carroll is appointed as chief executive, while some Board members are calling for a global search to be conducted.

Carroll was appointed AOC chief executive in 2017, with the organisation embroiled in a period of turmoil amid allegations of bullying.

Carroll, who jointed the AOC from Yachting Australia, was tasked with overseeing the restructure of the organisation.