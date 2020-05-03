No ITTF events before July as World Team Table Tennis Championships may be postponed again

The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) has suspended all events until at least the end of July and is seeking to "reduce operation costs" in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

That decision was made by the ITTF Executive Committee after it was briefed by the body's COVID-19 taskforce.

A decision on the World Team Table Tennis Championships, currently scheduled to be held in Busan in South Korea in September and October, will be made in June, the ITTF said.

The Executive Committee is meeting again on June 2.

South Korea's coronavirus situation is far more stable than in many other countries, but the international nature of the tournament means that it may not be able to go ahead even if it is deemed safe to stage sporting events in the host nation.

The top football and baseball leagues in South Korea are set to resume this month.

South Korea has reported few new COVID-19 cases lately and many headed to the beach this weekend ©Getty Images

Citing an official from the Korea Table Tennis Association, Yonhap News Agency reports that a date in late 2020 or early 2021 is being eyed up by organisers who expect the event to be postponed for a third time.

It was supposed to start in March, before being pushed back to June and now September.

The ITTF Executive Committee additionally cancelled all World Veterans Tour and Table Tennis X events in 2020.

ITTF management has been asked to "find ways to reduce operation costs overall, including the need for there to be some HR restructure" in response to financial concerns brought on by the pandemic.

President Thomas Weikert and senior ITTF staff have already agreed to reduce their salaries to help the organisation through the crisis.