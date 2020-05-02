The Swiss Ice Hockey Federation has decided against applying to host the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Men's World Championship next year.

Switzerland was due to host the 2020 edition of the tournament this month, only for it to cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Host nations for the Men's World Championship in each of the next five years have already been allocated, but the IIHF left the door open for Switzerland to host the event in 2021 at the time of the cancellation.

However, citing economic concerns, the Swiss Ice Hockey Federation has declined to apply to host the 2021 edition.

That is due to take place in Belarus and Latvia from May 7 to 23 next year.

The coronavirus pandemic made staging an international tournament in Switzerland this month impossible ©Getty Images

The 2020 competition, in Lausanne and Zürich, had been scheduled to take place between May 8 and 24.

The Organising Committee will complete its work by the end of June, the IIHF said.

Anyone who purchased tickets for the cancelled event will receive a refund.

The Swiss Ice Hockey Federation must now decide if it wants to bid to host the Men's World Championship in the near future and if so when, having last hosted the event in 2009.