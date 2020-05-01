This year's International Cycling Union (UCI) Mountain Bike Cross-country World Championships in Germany have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UCI had initially postponed the event in Albstadt in Germany, which had been scheduled to run from June 15 to 18.

In a statement, the worldwide governing body added it was still hoping to stage the Championships at some point this year.

It has promised to make an announcement on the possible rescheduling of the event as soon as possible.

"The UCI shares the disappointment of the cross-country community, and acknowledges the efforts made by the City of Albstadt, the German cycling National Federation and the State of Baden-Württemberg in these difficult circumstances," the UCI said.

A BMX Freestyle World Cup event in France this month has been cancelled by local organisers ©Getty Images

The UCI has also cancelled the third round of the BMX Freestyle World Cup as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

Montpellier in France had been set to stage the competition from May 20 to 24, and the UCI said local organisers had made the decision to cancel.

Dozens of cycling events have been postponed or cancelled because of the pandemic, which has forced a near-total shutdown of sport across the world.

The start of the Tour de France has been pushed back to August 29 but now looks set to move again after the French Government extended its ban on mass gatherings until September at the earliest.