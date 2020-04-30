The International Sambo Federation (FIAS) has postponed all of its events indefinitely due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

With international competition globally being suspended due to the pandemic, FIAS has joined the halting of activities.

Events had previously been postponed by FIAS until April 30, originally affecting the Sambo World Cup in Moscow and the World Beach Sambo Championships in Larnaca in Cyprus.

In a statement, FIAS said: "In light of the spread of the coronavirus infection COVID-19, on the recommendations of the International Olympic Committee and the World Health Organization, the FIAS decided to postpone the holding of all international tournaments of its calendar for an indefinite period.

"These restrictions apply until further notice."

During the period of social restriction, FIAS has asked its athletes to get involved by posting fun videos or showing their home workouts to its audience.

Two weeks ago, Tajikistan held its National Sambo Championships under a "minimum contact, maximum security" stance.

This meant that there was screening of athletes and no spectators in attendance for the event.

To date, there have been more than 3.23 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide, which has resulted in the deaths of more than 228,600 people.