Spain's double Olympic artistic swimming medallist Ona Carbonell could look to return to the sport amid the postponement of Tokyo 2020.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year's Olympics were moved to July and August of 2021.

Carbonell would not have been able to compete this year as she is currently pregnant with her first child, and would still face a tough challenge to make the Spanish squad in time for 2021.

However, she sees a mutual benefit for all athletes and said it gives all those set to compete at the delayed Games the "opportunity to be in the best shape of their lives".

She said: "It is a very, very hard situation and I am with everyone because I know it is very difficult, but I think it is a good option for all athletes, Spanish and from all over the world, to be able to prepare well in order to show up for this very important event in the best shape possible."

Carbonell won silver at London 2012 in the women's duet with her team-mate Andrea Fuentes, and also claimed bronze at the same Games in the team event for Spain.

She plans to come back to the sport post-pregnancy as part of a growing defiance by female athletes to continue in sport after having children.

"My idea and my wish after giving birth would be to return to the sport," the former world gold medallist, who boasts 23 World Championship medals in all, said.

"I believe that sport is lacking some help for female athletes.

"For example, there are many more sportsmen who are fathers than sportswomen who are mothers, but I believe that it can be done, and I want to demonstrate that it is possible - I would be delighted to be able to do it."

Carbonell made history less than a year ago when her 23rd World Championship medal in Gwangju in South Korea broke the all-time record.