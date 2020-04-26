Australia and Melbourne Rebels flyhalf Matt Toomua has said there should be a rethink of the Super Rugby competition once rugby union can restart after the coronavirus pandemic.

His comments come after South Africa Rugby (SA Rugby) announced it wants to launch a new domestic club competition this summer in response to Super Rugby and the Pro14 being suspended.

Toomua believes that the 15-team competition needs to be replaced by more local tournaments.

Clubs from Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Argentina and Japan currently play in Super Rugby, although the Japanese Sunwolves are to be withdrawn next season.

"Maybe the model that we've got is a little bit aged and outdated and maybe we need to have a rethink," Toomua said, according to Rugby Australia's news outlet rugby.com.au.

"I guess this is almost forcing us to do it, whether it be in the short term until those borders open or whether it be long-term into something else that's a bit more sustainable, bit more domestically focused.

"I think there's a lot of people who are wanting to have a domestic model for quite a while now, whether it be Australia-focused or Australia-New Zealand focused or something along those lines."

After seven rounds, Super Rugby was suspended due to the pandemic.

Concerns have since been raised over the price of air fares post-pandemic, which some have predicted will increase steeply.

Toomua, who is on Rugby Australia's Return to Play Committee, added: "If I'm a Rebels member, what do I get?

"I get seven home games, maybe five against teams that I know, two or three against teams that I don't know or don't care about, and then three games that are in time zones that aren't suitable.

"It's just not, for me personally if I'm a supporter, I don't think that's an attractive product, I really don't."

Super Rugby has existed in many forms since 1996, when it was launched as the Super 12, and has since grown to 18 teams before contracting back to 15.

The loss of Sunwolves will mean Japan no longer has a team, but scheduling for audiences in very different time zones will remain an issue.

In South Africa, the national governing body is planning to fill the void left by the suspension of Super Rugby and the Pro14 with a new competition.

Two South African teams - the Toyota Chiefs and Isuzu Southern Kings - play in the Pro14 against Irish, Welsh, Italian and Scottish opposition after being removed from Super Rugby.

"Local franchise and union competition planned for June to August" was how SA Rugby described the proposed tournament in an press release.

Jurie Roux, chief executive of SA Rugby, said: "The decision to cancel certain competitions and tournaments is in line with what has been happening across various sporting codes all over the world - we are not shielded from this in South Africa.

"In terms of other teams' participation in certain competitions, and the hosting of other tournaments, we are currently on a return to train and play readiness plan, but this is dependent on Government advice and decisions as the pandemic evolves."

Staging a new domestic competition this summer may prove wishful thinking as South Africa is currently in lockdown because of the pandemic - although some restrictions are set to be lifted next month in a bid to boost the economy.