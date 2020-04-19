United World Wrestling (UWW) and the Chinese Wrestling Federation (CWF) have donated masks to countries battling the coronavirus pandemic.

CWF President Zhou Jinqiang, the CWF and Taishan - an official sponsor of the worldwide governing body - contacted UWW for its help in supporting nations hit by the COVID-19 virus.

Italy, which has reported the second-highest number of deaths from the virus in the world, is among the countries to have received the masks.

The UWW said equipment had also been sent to Argentina, Morocco, Ecuador, Finland and Nigeria to help support local efforts in their fight against coronavirus.

Masks have been sent to several countries across the world by the UWW and the CWF, in conjunction with sponsor Taishan ©Getty Images

"We are doing everything we can to protect and support members of our wrestling family," said UWW President and International Olympic Committee Executive Board member Nenad Lalovic.

"This fight will continue for some time, but we all know wrestlers never back down from a challenge and we will be here to support our community."

According to latest figures, the virus has infected at least 2.3 million people and killed more than 161,000.