New Zealand Rugby (NZR) and the New Zealand Rugby Players’ Association (NZRPA) agreed to a range of payment changes which will affect the All Blacks and rugby sevens teams if the suspension of sport continues throughout this year.

It was announced that NZR would freeze around NZD25million (£12million/$15million/€14million) or 50 per cent, of the remaining forecasted player spend in 2020.

This followed a meeting between NZR and NZRPA, during which the scenario of no professional rugby taking place this year was contemplated.

All team assembly and tournament fees for national team players have been frozen, with the exception of the Black Ferns women’s side.

All promotional payments and the "vast majority" of performance incentives have also been frozen.

From the start of next month, players with contracts worth more than NZD50,000 (£24,000/$30,000/€28,000) will lose 15 per cent of their base retainer payments, rising to 30 per cent if no play is possible before September.

New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson wanted to ensure that all areas of the organisation were sharing in the "financial pain" of the pandemic ©NZR

"Like most businesses, people are your greatest asset, and our staff and players are most certainly our number one priority," NZR chief executive Mark Robinson said.

"We wanted to come up with solutions that worked for all our players and ensured that all sectors of our game were sharing in the financial pain we are currently enduring.

"The players signalled their desire to play their part right from the get-go and the conversations over the past few weeks have been very constructive.

"It was vital the sport was ready for whenever we can get back on the field."

Sport in New Zealand has been halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, with a stringent lockdown put in place on March 23.

The Black Ferns have not had their tournament fees frozen ©Getty Images

This has stopped Super Rugby matches from taking place and there are doubts regarding the All Blacks' games against Wales and Scotland in July.

New Zealand are also due to compete in the Rugby Championship in August and September, before embarking on a tour of Europe in November.

"The players are committed to playing their part in ensuring the long-term future of the sport and to ensure the game best manages the financial implications of Covid-19," NZRPA chief executive Rob Nichol said.

"In contemplating a scenario based on no professional rugby in 2020, NZR and the NZRPA together recognised the need to act now to prepare the game and the players for this, even if there is every intention of doing all we can to avoid it."