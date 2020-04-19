Team Ineos rider Rohan Dennis deleted his social media accounts after appearing to flout lockdown rules in Spain.

The world time trial champion posted a picture of himself sitting in his car with the caption "Day 34 - cracked and left the house. #covid19 can suck my ass and so can #quarantine."

Dennis is Australian but is currently located in Spain, which is in a strict lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The country has reported nearly 200,000 coronavirus cases and more than 20,000 deaths, with people currently unable to leave their houses, even for exercise.

Following the post, Dennis deleted his Twitter and Instagram profiles.

Just earlier this week, he had triumphed in a Team Ineos race on the Zwift indoor riding platform.

Rohan Dennis posted a photo of himself appearing to flout lockdown rules in Spain on Instagram ©Twitter

All 30 members of the Ineos squad were involved in the event, which attracted a record number of 15,530 participants riding along from home.

"It’s a time when nobody is allowed to ride with anybody so we’re lucky to have technology like this so we can do something for the fans to keep them across what we’re doing and how we’re training," Dennis said at the time.

The 29-year-old, who earned a silver medal in the team pursuit at London 2012, took back-to-back world time trial titles in 2018 and 2019.

He joined Team Ineos for the 2020 season, which has been severely affected by the pandemic.