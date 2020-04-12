Olympic sites in Lake Placid have been lit blue at night in support of healthcare workers currently tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

The Herb Brooks Arena - scene of the iconic 'Miracle on Ice' - and the ski jumping complex have both been daubed in blue light after the sun has gone down.

The blue supports healthcare workers and sites across the state of New York, including Madison Square Garden and One World Trade Center, have also been part of the campaign.

New York state is the worst-hit in the United States, with more than 8,600 COVID-19 deaths already, while more people have died from coronavirus in the city than were killed on 9/11.

With in excess of 181,000 confirmed cases, the state has more than any country outside of the US.

We are proud to be a part of #NewYork landmarks across the state who are lit blue in support of all the healthcare workers and essential personnel on the frontlines in our battle against #COVID19.



We thank them for all they do.



They are heroes. #LightItBlue #LakePlacid pic.twitter.com/1ub7x6X4xb — Lake Placid Olympic Sites (@LPOlympicSites) April 10, 2020

Lake Placid has twice hosted the Winter Olympics - first in 1932 and then in 1980.

The Herb Brooks Arena - now named after the late coach of the American team - witnessed that team, which was made up of college players, famously defeat the all-conquering Soviet Union and win gold in the men's ice hockey competition in 1980.

In 1932, Eddie Eagan became the only person to win gold medals at both the Summer and Winter Olympic Games in two different sports.

Already a boxing champion from Antwerp in 1920, Eagan was part of the victorious four-man American bobsleigh team.



