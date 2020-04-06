Rolland posts video to mark recovery from serious injury after crash

Olympic bronze medallist Kevin Rolland has posted a video marking his return to skiing training, after recovering from a serious accident in 2019.

Rolland said the video, recorded prior the ski season concluding due to the coronavirus pandemic, made him realise how lucky he had been to return to the sport after serious injuries.

The French skier was hospitalised on April 30 in 2019 after crashing while trying to break the world record for biggest quarterpipe air in La Plagne.

Rolland reportedly lost control in the air approximately 12 metres above the landing.

He crashed onto his head, neck and back.

Injuries included a broken pelvis that required immediate surgery, while extensive injuries to his upper body and internal organs were also reported.

Rolland recovered from the accident, which took place days before the birth of his son, despite initial reports that his condition had been "life-threatening".

His first training session since the crash took place last month, prior to the shutdown of ski courses.









"My first real training at @cmsnowpark after my accident happened to be on the last day the stations were still open before the confinement," Rolland wrote.

"Fortunately my winter ends as well as I had hoped, in a halfpipe.

"By posting this video I am forced to remember what state I was in at the end of last winter and what stages I had to go through mentally and physically.

"I realise how lucky I am to be able to continue doing what I love.

"I'm ending this winter full of hope and determination to be back at the highest level in competition next year.

"I have missed the adrenaline that half pipe gives me."

Rolland had won the bronze in ski halfpipe when the event made its debut on the Olympic programme at Sochi 2014.

He finished 11th at Pyeongchang 2018.

The French star has also won four World Championship medals, including gold at Inawashiro in 2009.

He has also won three halfpipe crystal globes and five gold medals in the superpipe at the X Games.