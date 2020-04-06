World ParaVolley has appointed Albert Alejandro as its new social media manager.

Alejandro joins the worldwide body having worked as a senior community manager in an unnamed reputable digital services company.

He has also served as an intern in the newspaper industry in the Philippines and has covered volleyball and Para-volley events, including the inaugural Beach ParaVolley World Series in Pingtan, China in May.

Alejandro, who will be responsible for World ParaVolley's accounts on the Twitter, Facebook and Instagram social media platforms, said he cannot wait to get started in his new role.

"The digital landscape in sports is rapidly changing, and I hope to help World ParaVolley keep up with these changes and show our wonderful sport to more people across the globe," said Alejandro.

"I'm truly excited to share wonderful stories within the ParaVolley to our fans on the social space."