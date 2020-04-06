Netball South Africa President Cecilia Molokwane has encouraged people to take the coronavirus crisis seriously after recovering from the illness.

Molokwane has concluded a two-week quarantine period after testing positive for COVID-19.

The positive test came after she had travelled home from the United Kingdom, where she held meetings with various sport federations and Nathi Mthethwa, South Africa's Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture.

Netball South Africa said the positive test led to calls from the organisation's chief executive Blanche de la Guerre for others to be tested after meeting Molokwane.

None of the people she interacted with upon her return from the United Kingdom have tested positive, however.

Molokwane has confirmed she has recovered from coronavirus and has urged members of the public to take the crisis seriously.

Netball South Africa President Cecilia Molokwane called for people to take the crisis seriously ©Getty Images

"Following my results, both my medical doctor Sam Manthata and MEC for Health in Limpopo Dr. Phophi Ramathuba recommended that I be in quarantine for at least two weeks before I can retest again," she said.

"It is such an exhausting exercise however it's worth it to be self-quarantined for my sake and the sake of those close to you.

"I have a three-year-old daughter and not being able to even give her a hug is a nightmare; one needs to be self-disciplined because the virus doesn't move however people do.

"This virus is serious, and I see people not taking it seriously and it worries me, I will continue with my family to adhere to the precautions and the lockdown.

"To all those that were praying for me and those who never judged me and supported me a big thank you.

"Coronavirus knows no colour, race, gender, religion, whether rich or poor it will get you, so for us to save the country please stay at home and be safe."

More than 1,600 coronavirus cases have been reported in South Africa, with 11 deaths recorded.

More than 1.2 million coronavirus cases have been recorded globally since the initial outbreak, resulting in more than 70,000 deaths.