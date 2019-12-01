Barry Hendricks has been elected as first vice-president of South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC), leaving the official in line take charge of the organisation next year.

Hendricks, the President of Squash South Africa, saw off competition from Jerry Segwaba to secure the vice-president position at SASCOC Annual General Meeting.

The position was open following the retirement of Hajera Kajee last December, after he reached the age limit of 70.

SASCOC President Gideon Sam is set to stand down at the close of the year, having turned 70 in August.

Hendricks is now expected to take over as President of the organisation, which has been hit be controversy in recent years.

Netball South Africa President Molokwane was elected as a SASCOC Board member to succeed Les Williams, who also retired last year.

Molokwane faced competition from Softball South Africa’s Mashilo Matsetela, South African Equestrian Federation’s Adv Willem Edeling and Marthinus Bosse from the South African Wrestling Federation.

Sam gave a review of SASCOC’s financial year at the meeting, with the official claiming budget cuts had impacted the organisation.

"Though getting funding across the board was tough and not easy, we didn’t bury our heads in the sand," he said.

"We devised creative ways to keep afloat and delivered our mandate as the macro sports body."

SASCOC has struggled to secure agreements with national governing bodies over selection criteria for Tokyo 2020, with reports in July claiming 16 of the 31 sports bodies had missed the deadline to reach an agreement with the organisation.

SASCOC has admitted several bodies had expressed reservations with the selection criteria and that the organisation is consulting with the bodies.

A Government inquiry last year found SASCOC to be "factional and dysfunctional", along with claims it has failed to meet governance compliance standards and wastes money.

Gideon Sam is expected to stand down as SASCOC President at the end of the year ©Getty Images

An investigation was first launched after allegations emerged of maladministration and financial irregularities, but Sam has reportedly pushed back against many of the recommended changes.

Nathi Mthethwa, South Africa’s Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, attended the General Assembly and called for the organisation to prioritise athletes and driving through necessary changes.

"SASCOC has the responsibility to deliver Team South Africa to international multi-coded events and major world events. The expectation is that our athletes must be provided with as many opportunities and requisite support as possible," Mthethwa said.

"The Ministerial Inquiry into the affairs of SASCOC was a clear indication that unless the recommendations were implemented, the trust that had been broken because of the damning findings, would not be restored and the negative climate cannot be good for the country’s Olympic athletes.

"I was therefore left with no alternative but to complete the process started by my two previous predecessors in respect of the implementation of the corrective measures highlighted in the report.

"The view that there have no consequences stems from government’s desire not to be seen as heavy-handed in its intervention but to work around SASCOC structures to resolve the identified problems.

"This is especially in light of a positive SASCOC-Ministry February 2019 meeting on a way forward towards the implementation of the recommendations, which was premised on suggestions from both the International Olympic Committee and International Paralympic Committee."

The task of revamping the organisation now looks set to fall to Hendricks, following his election as vice-president.