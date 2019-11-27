The Tug of War International Federation (TWIF) has appointed Protocol Sports Marketing as its worldwide media rights and sponsorship agency.

Both parties have agreed to work together to "increase the commercial appeal" of the TWIF.

As well as selling media rights and sponsorship assets, Canadian-based Protocol will work to build the sport in current and new markets.

The company specialise in "cultivating, nurturing and growing emerging and niche sports".

"We are delighted to have Protocol Sports working with Tug of War International Federation to support our strategic planning and develop commercial opportunities," said TWIF President Anton Rabe.

"We look forward to working closely with the Protocol Sports team to leverage our assets to the wider sports business world."

Tug of war featured at five Summer Olympics between 1900 and 1920, but has not been on the programme since.

Tug of war teams in action at the 1908 Olympics in London ©Getty Images

It does form part of the World Games programme, with mixed-gender events now growing in popularity.

Inclusivity and accessibility are both said to be current areas of importance for the TWIF, as well as promoting the sport to youth.

"Our team has shown an adept ability at crafting narratives to attract commercial interest to niche and emerging sports," said Protocol Sports Marketing President Lowell Conn.

"We regard tug of war as a classic sport that exemplifies grit and determination.

"It is a sport that everybody knows.

"We are looking forward to collaborating with TWIF to make tug of war a sport that everybody watches."