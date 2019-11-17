World Athletics has announced that $2.5 million (£1.9 million/€2.2 million) will be made available for a "comprehensive integrity programme" in road running in 2020.

The cash will be raised thanks to a new funding scheme announced by the global governing body and the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) in June.

This ruled that the bill for out-of-competition drugs testing at road races should be shared by all stakeholders – organisers, athlete managers and athletes.

A list of more than 165 Label road races which will have to contribute next year has been released by World Athletics.

It includes the World Marathon Majors in London, Berlin and Tokyo with other events set to be added once dates are confirmed.

The amount a race has to pay is determined by its status with platinum marathons set to contribute the most at £66,667 ($86,000/€78,000) each.

Athletes are contributing after agreeing to a 1.5 per cent levy on prize money.

As well as drug testing, World Athletics, which changed its name from the International Association of Athletics Federations this month, could spend the cash on education and investigations.

"This is a brilliant example of our key stakeholders coming together to protect the integrity of our sport," World Athletics chief executive Jon Ridgeon said.

"I would like to thank our athletes, race directors and athlete managers for supporting this important scheme, which will greatly enhance the Athletics Integrity Unit's efforts to ensure that all leading road runners are subject to a comprehensive anti-doping programme."

Under the old system, World Athletics said that themselves and the AIU only had enough money to test the first 50 athletes in the testing pool.

This left an "alarming shortfall" in testing, the governing body said.

"This is a great reflection on the commitment to integrity of the road running industry," said AIU chairman David Howman.

"It is encouraging that so many races, athletes and managers have signed up to make tangible financial contributions to address the challenges in a proactive manner.

"With this new funding we will be able to put together a comprehensive integrity programme that will ensure that a level playing field can be enjoyed by all road runners.

"We are in the advance stage of planning its implementation and this will begin with extensive education sessions this December in Ethiopia and Kenya, where a vast majority of the platinum and gold label athletes are based."