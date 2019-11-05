Toyota has launched a new £250,000 ($322,000/€290,000) fund in the United Kingdom to provide training and equipment for Para-athletes.

The scheme has been launched through the car giant's online hub Parasport, which aims to get more disabled people active.

Registered activity providers who are signed up to Parasport can now apply for grants from the cash pot.

It continues Toyota's work in disability sport as the company is already a worldwide partner of the International Paralympic Committee.

"We are extremely proud to launch the Toyota Parasport Fund as the next step in our support of inclusive sport and activity in the UK," said Andrew Cullis, Toyota GB's marketing director.

"Alongside our partners from Sport England, Sport Northern Ireland, Disability Sport Wales and Scottish Disability Sport, we have a fantastic opportunity to improve the options available to disabled people to get active and make a lasting impact on the grassroots landscape."

The British Paralympic Association, Sport England, Sport Northern Ireland, Disability Sport Wales and Scottish Disability Sport are supporting the initiative.

Paralympic gold medallist Bethany Firth has backed the initiative ©Getty Images

Northern Ireland swimmer Bethany Firth, a triple Paralmypic gold medallist, said: "I think it's amazing what the Toyota Parasport Fund is doing because so many people don't have the opportunity to try a sport or get involved.

"There are so many different sports out there and everyone has a different sport that they might enjoy.

"People can get into sport for so many other reasons than winning a medal, whether that's for the health benefits or the social side.

"If I hadn't had the opportunity through my school to get involved in swimming, I wouldn't be the person I am today and I wouldn't have the medals I've won.

"For Toyota to create the opportunity is amazing."

Parasport was launched in March 2019 and more than 1,600 activity providers have already signed-up.