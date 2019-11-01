The United States secured the gold medal in the women's team pursuit event in a track record time, as the International Cycling Union Track Cycling World Cup season began in Minsk.

Chloe Dygert, Emma White, Christina Birch and Jennifer Valente were in superb form on the opening day of the event in the Belarusian capital, taking gold in 4min 13.636sec - the fastest time recorded at the venue.

The American team beat Germany in the gold-medal race to get their campaign off to the best possible start.

The Netherlands earned the men's team pursuit honours by overcoming Britain in the final.

Valente also tasted individual success as the three-time world team champion won the women's points race.

When you beat your national record! 👏



Congrats to the Women Team Pursuit riders of @FFCyclisme who qualified into the Brone Medal match this morning with a record-breaking 4:17:372! 🇫🇷#TissotUCITrackWC pic.twitter.com/H3O3Lwv8TP — UCI Track Cycling (@UCI_Track) November 1, 2019

The 24-year-old Olympic silver medallist finished the competition 28 points in front of her nearest rival, Maria Giulia Confalonieri of Italy.

Tatsiana Sharakova of Belarus did enough for bronze.

Britain's Mark Stewart triumphed in the men's points race on a total of 95, eight in front of Spain's Sebastian Mora Vedri.

Austria's Andreas Graf took bronze.

The event continues tomorrow and concludes on Sunday (November 3).