Scotland have qualified for the T20 World Cup next year, after a convincing win over hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE) in their fifth-place playoff.
Despite being top seeds, it's been a roller-coaster tournament for the Scots, who could only qualify from Group A in fourth place.
But they were outstanding at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in their must-win showdown with UAE.
Setting the tone early with the bat, openers George Munsey and captain Kyle Coetzer put on 87 for the first wicket.
Munsey was eventually out for 65, but Richie Berrington’s 48 helped Scotland to an intimidating 198-6.
Determined in the outfield and accurate with the ball, UAE were then restricted to 108 all-out, with only three batsmen getting into double figures, eventually losing by 90 runs.
It was also Scotland's second-biggest victory in their T20 international history.
In the other playoff match, Oman also booked their ticket for Australia, defeating Hong Kong by 12 runs.
Oman made a dreadful start with the bat and were 42-6 at one stage.
However, a rock solid unbeaten 67 from opener Jatinder Singh and a late partnership with Muhammad Naseem saw them through to a competitive 134-7.
But it was swing bowler Bilal Khan who was the real hero, as he blitzed the Hong Kong top order - eventually finishing with figures of 4 for 23.
Scott McKechnie fought hard for 44, but it wasn't enough as they could only reach 122-9.
Oman will now feature in the 5th/6th place playoff match against Scotland tomorrow.