Scotland have qualified for the T20 World Cup next year, after a convincing win over hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE) in their fifth-place playoff.

Despite being top seeds, it's been a roller-coaster tournament for the Scots, who could only qualify from Group A in fourth place.

But they were outstanding at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in their must-win showdown with UAE.

Setting the tone early with the bat, openers George Munsey and captain Kyle Coetzer put on 87 for the first wicket.

Munsey was eventually out for 65, but Richie Berrington’s 48 helped Scotland to an intimidating 198-6.

Determined in the outfield and accurate with the ball, UAE were then restricted to 108 all-out, with only three batsmen getting into double figures, eventually losing by 90 runs.

It was also Scotland's second-biggest victory in their T20 international history.

Oman cricketers have made history ©ICC