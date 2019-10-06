The United States underlined their domination of the International Association of Athletics Federations World Athletics (IAAF) Championships here as they added three golds on the final day of competition to take their count to 14 golds and 29 medals in all.

Nia Ali, in the women’s 100 metres hurdles, and the men’s and women’s 4x400m teams secured the victories that confirmed the US bragging rights.

A relentless 1500m performance by Timothy Cheruiyot confirmed Kenya in second position overall with five golds and 11 medals in all.

Jamaica finished third with three golds and 12 medals, one place ahead of China, who collected three titles and nine medals in all.

Germany were lifted to seventh place with what was arguably the finest individual performance of day 10 as Malaika Mihambo produced the best women’s long jump of the year, and the 12th best ever 7.30 metres.

She thus added world gold to the European gold she had earned on the home ground of Berlin last year.

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk of Ukraine took silver medal, edging ahead of early leader Ese Brume of with a fifth round jump of 6.92m, the Nigerian taking bronze thanks to her second round effort of 6.91m.

Mihambo had skirted trouble after a first round mark of 6.52m and a foul left her needing something considerably better in round three if she was to make the cut of the top eight jumpers earning another three rounds.

Germany's Malaika Mihambo earned world long jump gold in Doha tonight with a best of 7.30m ©Getty Images

She appeared to have landed in the territory beyond seven metres on her red flag attempt.

Round three saw a repeat performance - and a white flag might as well have been raised on behalf of the rest of the field.

Her titanic effort added 14 centimetres to the distance with which she led the 2019 world lists coming into these Championships.

Cheruiyot led from gun to tape here tonight to add a world 1500m gold to the silver he collected two years ago, finishing fully two seconds clear of an eye-wateringly good field to clock 3min 29.26sec.

Silver went to Algeria’s London 2012 champion Taoufik Makhloufi in 3:31.38 and bronze to European indoor champion Marcin Lewandowski in a Polish record of 3:31.46.

Like Cheruiyot, Joshua Cheptegei followed up London 2017 silver with Doha 2019 gold at the end of a towering 10,000m contest.

The 23-year-old Ugandan, winner of the Commonwealth Games title last year and who became IAAF World Cross Country Championships earlier this year in Aarhus, crossed the line in a personal best of 26:48.36.

Silver went to Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha in a personal best of 26:49.34, with Kenya’s world under-20 champion Rhonex Kipruto being rewarded for his long-time leading of the race with bronze in 26:50.32.

Uganda's Joshuah Cheptegei won the men's 10,000m final on the last day of the IAAF World Championships ©Getty Images

Grenada, which had welcomed back an old champion here in London 2012 gold medallist Kirani James, who finished fifth in the men’s 400m final, greeted a new one tonight as the relatively unheralded Anderson Peters won the men’s javelin.

The 21-year-old Commonwealth Games bronze medallist took a first round lead with 86.69m and was never headed, extending his lead with a fourth round effort of 86.89.

Silver went to one of the pre-event favourites, Magnus Kirt, thanks to a second round mark of 86.21m, although the Estonian left-hander made an unhappy exit from the arena in a medical cart having injured his left shoulder as he landed in a heap after his fifth throw.

Germany’s defending champion Johannes Vetter had to settle for bronze on this occasion with a best of 85.37m.

"This is a great moment for me," Peters said.

"Now I am looking forward to Tokyo 2020."

Happily Kirt was fit enough to receive his medal with his arm in a sling.

Anderson Peters from Grenada was a surprise winner of the javelin ©Getty Images

Nia Ali, the Rio 2016 silver medallist, led a US one-two in the women’s 100m hurdles after drawing away from the two favourites, Jamaica’s Danielle Williams and fellow American Kendra Harrison, in the second-half of the race.

Ali finished in a personal best of 12.34sec, with Harrison, who set the world record of 12.20 three years ago, taking silver in 12.46.

Williams, the 2015 world champion who had been fastest qualifier in 12.41, took bronze in 12.47.

In the final women’s event of these Championships, the US won 4x400m gold in 3:18.92, thereby adding another world gold to the record total collected by Allyson Felix.

Although Felix - who moved one clear of the record of 11 she held jointly with Usain Bolt as a member of the quartet that set a mixed 4x400m relay world record on day three - did not run tonight she was eligible for another gold having run in the heats.

So 13 golds she now has…

The 2017 individual champion Phyllis Francis ran strongly to set up 20-year-old 400m hurdles phenomenon Sydney McLaughlin, who handed over to the woman who had to run another world record to beat her in the individual final, Dalilah Muhammad, before the baton was brought home with 10 metres to spare by Wadeline Jonathas.

There were soon shrieks of disbelief from the silver medallist Polish runners as they saw the national record time of 3;21.89 on the scoreboard after European champion Justyna Swiety-Ersetic had regained her lead over Jamaica’s individual bronze medallist Shericka Jackson 50m from home.

Jamaica initially took bronze in 3:18.71 ahead of Britain, who clocked 3:24.99.

But soon news came that Britain had moved up to bronze after the Jamaicans had been disqualified for a positional mistake during a handeover.

The Jamaicans protested and were successful, although the delay meant the medal ceremony took place after the handover to the hosts of the 2021 IAAF World Championships in Eugene in the US.

Even the Jamaicans missed it and were presented with their medals long after the Stadium had emptied.

In the concluding event, the men’s 4x400m title went to the US as anchor leg runner Rai Benjamin brought the baton home in 2:56.69, with Jamaica taking silver in 2:57.90.

Kevin Borlee held off the challenge of individual silver medallist Anthony Zambrano to secure bronze for Belgium in 2:58.78.