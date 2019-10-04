Defending champions the United States overcame Poland in four sets in a crunch clash at the International Volleyball Federation Men's World Cup in Japan.

The US earned a 25-19, 25-20, 24-26, 27-25 triumph over two-time world champions Poland at Marine Messe Fukuoka in Fukuoka.

Victory saw the US continue their recovery from the shock defeat they suffered at the hands of Argentina in their opening game of the tournament.

"We served well in the first and second sets, then we started missing," said US head coach John Speraw.

"It is always just one or two points that make the difference against Poland.

"Tonight we got it."

Brazil are the only unbeaten team in the 12-nation tournament ©FIVB

The US sit second in the 12-team standings behind Brazil, who continued their 100 per cent start to the competition by beating Egypt.

Brazil, the reigning Olympic champions, maintained their position at the summit of the standings with a 25-19, 21-25, 25-19, 25-22 win at the White Ring in Nagano.

The Brazilian side are the only remaining unbeaten team.

Japan are third, behind the US, following a 25-23, 25-21, 25-11 victory over Tunisia in Fukuoka.

Argentina's perfect start came to an end as they lost 28-26, 25-17, 12-25, 18-25, 10-15 to Italy in Fukuoka.

The tournament continues tomorrow with a further six matches across the two venues.