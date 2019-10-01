The 2020 edition of the US Open Taekwondo Championships will take place in Orlando, it has been announced.

Competition will take place at the ESPN Wide World of Sports venue, part of the famous Walt Disney World Resort.

Considered a major tournament for all age categories, the event offers the chance to qualify for the American national team roster.

World and domestic ranking points, and spots in the USA Taekwondo academy, are also up for grabs.

In addition, a link-up with World Taekwondo Europe means that ranking points will be available to European fighters for the first time.

"It's been some time since we have been in Florida, and it's by far the most requested venue for us to bring the US Open to outside of Las Vegas, so we're delighted to be able to be able to make it happen," said USA Taekwondo events director Jeanna Salgado.

The US Open is a major event across the age groups ©USA Taekwondo

"The new venue is absolutely stunning and perfect for such a prestigious tournament.

"With everything on the line we think this is going to be the best US Open ever."

Steve McNally, the chief executive of USA Taekwondo, added: "We are excited to see the introduction of junior and cadet rankings within World Taekwondo Europe and think supporting innovation around the world is important for our sport to continue to grow.

"For US juniors and cadet, it will provide an invaluable opportunity to compete against more of the best talent the world has to offer on their home turf and gain vital tough competition experience at an early age."