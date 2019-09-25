International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach will reassure Tokyo 2020 visitors that food from the host nation is safe, Japan's Foreign Ministry has claimed.

The German made the pledge to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe at the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, according to Kyodo News.

It comes after the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee wrote to organisers to claim they were worried about food from Fukushima being served at next year's Olympics.

Fukushima was struck by one of the worst natural disasters ever to hit Japan in 2011, when a devastating earthquake and tsunami caused an accident at a nuclear power plant.

Around 16,000 people lost their lives in the tragedy and both Tokyo 2020 and the IOC are keen to use next year's Olympics to aid the region's recovery.

Serving food from the area is one plan but South Korea registered their "concern" at last month's Tokyo 2020 Chef de Mission Seminar.

Produce from Fukushima has previously been served at official events, including IOC Coordination Commissions, but the Koreans are reportedly worried about contamination and radioactivity.

Japan's Foreign Ministry said a joint team from the International Atomic Energy Association and the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization had declared food from the country safe.

Bach told Abe that he would now pass on this view to countries attending Tokyo 2020, they said.

Japan and South Korea are involved in a bitter trade war ©Getty Images

South Korea has opted to increase the number of inspections it carries out on produce from Japan, and is also reviewing its Tokyo 2020 training camp plans.

The country's stance must be considered within a wider deterioration of the relationship between Japan and South Korea, however.

A trade war has developed between the countries with both restricting the other's products in a series of retaliatory measures.

The Koreans have also criticised organisers for refusing to ban the Rising Sun Flag at Tokyo 2020, which they claim is a symbol of Japan's imperial past.

The nations further clashed over the appearance of disputed islands on an official Tokyo 2020 Torch Relay map.

The map on the official website includes the Liancourt Rocks, which are governed by South Korea but claimed by Japan.

Fukushima will play a key role during Tokyo 2020.

Baseball and softball matches will be staged there and Fukushima prefecture will host the start of the Japanese leg of the Torch Relay.