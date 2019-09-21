The President of the Commonwealth Sambo Association says the sport is “unfolding and developing” on the global stage as he welcomed participants to the President’s Cup in Ballymena, Northern Ireland.

The sixth edition of the President's Sambo Cup will take place today.

Seven teams, from Russia, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland – for the first time – a combined rest of Britain team, Spain, The Netherlands, and a team of athletes from the rest of the world competing under the British Sambo Federation flag, will take part in the knockout sport sambo competition.

The event is organised by the Commonwealth Sambo Association, in partnership with the International Sambo Federation (FIAS).

While FIAS President Vasily Shestakov is unable to be at the competition, leading figures such as Princess Katarina, head of the Organising Committee of the President's Sambo Cup, and President of the Commonwealth Sambo Association, Michael Wynne-Parker, were at Ballymena Town Hall on Friday evening to welcome the teams to the competition.

Wynne-Parker praised the competitors for bringing the sport to a new audience, and for helping sambo grow following FIAS being recognised by the International Olympic Committee.

The sixth edition of the President's Sambo Cup will take place on Saturday ©FIAS

"We, who are privileged to be here in Northern Ireland, I want to tell you that we are extremely grateful," he said.

"My vice-presidents are here, England, Scotland, the Caribbean, they represent the unfolding and developing world of sambo across our Commonwealth of nations, that is a family.

"Most important are those of you who have come here to show the excellence of the sambo sport to the local people.

"Some of our attendees have backgrounds in kindred sports such as judo, for example; others know nothing of our sport, its development over the last 100 years, and the beginning of its recognition by the Olympic organisation.

"That has not come easily, and I have been amazed by the coordination and skill in proving to the Olympic hierarchy how across the Commonwealth, and the world, our sport is playing a very real part."

For the second year in succession the competition is taking place in the Northern Irish town of Ballymena, at the Seven Towers Leisure Centre.

Deputy Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr Beth Adger, is delighted sambo has returned for a second year and is confident the sport can leave a lasting impact on her community.

"We are thrilled that Ballymena has been chosen again as the host of the Commonwealth sambo tournament," she said.

"Ballymena is rich in sporting heritage, and our people will benefit so much from watching an event like sambo here, and I have no doubt this tournament will create a legacy for sambo in Northern Ireland.

"We are proud to be supporting this showcase which puts Mid and East Antrim under the global spotlight, and showcases our ability to host events such as this.

"I wish all participants the best of luck in the President's Cup."

The event will see seven teams of seven fighters battle their way to the trophy, won in each of the last five years by Russia.