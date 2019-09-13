Beijing Institute of Technology will open the men's University World Cup football tournament against Autonomous University of Mexico State following the draw in Jinjiang this week.

The men's competition will include 16 teams, while eight will battle it out in the women's tournament.

The teams from the Chinese capital and Mexico were placed in Group B alongside BKK Thonburi University from Thailand and Ethiopia's Kotebe Metropolitan University.

Group A features China's Taiyuan University of Technology, the University of Wollongong from Australia, Germany's University of Würzburg and the University of Malaga in Spain.

Paulista University in Brazil, South Korea's Myongi University, Ukraine's Borys Grinchenko Kyiv University and Italy's International University of Language and Media comprise Group C.

Jinjiang's Mountain Park Stadium will host the men's and women's finals ©FISU

The University of Split, Smolensk Sport Academy in Russia, the Hong Kong Polytechnic University and University of Republic in Uruguay were drawn in Group D.

In the women's tournament, Beijing Normal University, Paulista University (the only team to have qualified for both competitions), the University of Sydney and University of Montpellier will contest Group A.

Group B includes the College of Asian Scholars in Thailand, Siberian Federal University in Russia, Donghua University in China and the University of Ottawa.

The draw for the inaugural University World Cup Football event, which begins on November 21, was conducted by legendary Portuguese international Luis Figo.

Jinjiang has prepared 14 venues for competition and training, including the Mountain Park Stadium, where the gold-medal matches will be held.