Little time will be wasted before the medals are handed out at the 2019 Pacific Games, with the first finals taking due to take place on the very first morning tomorrow.

The men's five kiloemtres open water swimming is scheduled at at 10am local time at the Sheraton Beach Resort in Mulifanua, with the women's event commencing shortly after.

Organisers will hope the event goes more smoothly than the races in Port Moresby at the 2015 Pacific Games, where the race distance was reduced to 3km due to safety concerns because of a receding tide.

The start was then delayed after storms overnight, which meant that course preparations overran.

Eventually, it was New Caledonian swimmers who triumphed in both events - Thibaut Mary in the men's swim, Charlotte Robin in the women's event - and they will be aiming for another double in Samoa.

Elsewhere, the newly built Multi-Sport Centre in Faleata will see its first Pacific Games action as the mixed team badminton event gets underway.

Cricket will be among the sports due to get underway on the first day of Pacific Games competition at Samoa 2019 ©Samoa International Cricket Association

The Centre, part of the Faleata Sports Complex where 14 of the 29 sports will take place, was specially built ahead of the 2019 Games with the help of significant funding from China, which also paid for refurbishment of Apia Park and the Aquatics Centre.

Basketball, beach volleyball, cricket, football, lawn bowls, rugby league nines, squash, table tennis and tennis are also set start tomorrow, beginning what looks set to be a packed and frenetic first week of sporting action.

The men's football competition was the subject to some late schedule changes after an error during the draw.

Six teams had been set to be placed in Group A and five in Group B but due to an mistake on the day, five teams were drawn for Group A and six for Group B.

To rectify this, a straight swap was carried out in the match schedules between the groups.