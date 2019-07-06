Spain’s Rafael Nadal and Switzerland’s Roger Federer comfortably booked their places in the last 16 at Wimbledon with straight-sets victories today.

Number-three seed Nadal, 18 times a Grand Slam winner, swept aside unpredictable Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-2, 6-3, 6-2.

For Federer, 20 times a Grand Slam champion and the number-two seed, it was a slightly trickier victory but he nonetheless prevailed 7-5, 6-2, 7-6 over France’s Lucas Pouille.

Another notable result in the men’s draw saw 17th seed Matteo Berrettini overcome Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman in an epic clash, 6-7, 7-6, 4-6, 7-6, 6-3.

Japan’s eighth seed Kei Nishikori downed Steve Johnson 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 while 12th seed Fabio Fognini of Italy suffered a 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 loss to the United States’ Tennys Sandgren.

Fognini later apologised after being heard to say “I wish a bomb would explode on this club” during the defeat.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, the 2011 French Open quarter-finalist said: “Something happened on court.

Fabio Fognini apologised for a comment he made during his defeat to Tennys Sandgren ©Getty Images

“If somebody feels offended, I say sorry.

“No problem.”

In the women’s draw, world number one Ashleigh Barty proved far too good for Britain’s Harriet Dart, banking a 6-1, 6-1 victory.

Eleventh-seeded American Serena Williams, a seven-times winner at the All England Club, swatted aside Germany’s 18th seed Julia Goerges.

There was delight for the home crowd when Johanna Konta battled back to stun number-nine seed Sloane Stephens of the United States 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Double Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitová was untroubled in winning 6-3, 6-2 against Poland’s Magda Linette.