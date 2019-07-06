The United States moved a step closer to defending their International Volleyball Federation Women's Nations League title as they set up a meeting with Brazil in the final with victory over hosts China.

America earned a 25-11, 15-25, 25-17, 25-20 win against the Olympic champions in the last four of the finals event at Nanjing Olympic Sports Center Gymnasium.

Andrea Drews and Michelle Bartsch-Hackley joint top-scored for the US with 21 points in a convincing performance from the 2018 champions.

Kelsey Robinson chipped in with 15 points, while Yanhan Liu's individual haul of 17 was not enough to give China victory in a repeat of last year's semi-final.

Brazil eased past Turkey to claim the first place in the final ©FIVB

Double Olympic gold medallists Brazil cruised into the final, due to be held tomorrow, after they defeated last year's runners-up Turkey 25-23, 25-15, 25-10 in the first semi-final.

Brazil had lost both of their previous Nations League encounters with Turkey but were in fine form today to reach the tournament showpiece for the first time.

Natalia Pereira spearheaded the Brazilian charge with a game-high 15 points, while Lorenne Geraldo Teixeira and Mara Ferreira Leao contributed nine and eight points respectively.

They were able to nullify the threat posed by the Turkish team, which failed to breach the Brazilian defence for most of the second and third sets.