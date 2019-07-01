The Maldives Paralympic (MPC) has been granted provisional membership of the International Paralympic Committee, it has been announced.

The IPC's Governing Board made the announcement at its meeting in Rome and it automatically provides provisional membership to the Asia Paralympic Committee (APC).

The MPC had been officially formed in May.

The acceptance of the MPC takes the APC membership to 44 nations and sees them join India, Bhutan and Afghanistan in the South Asia region.

"Having supported them on this journey, we are very happy to welcome NPC Maldives to the Asian Paralympic Family," APC President Majid Rashed said

"We look forward to working closely with them to develop the Paralympic Movement in their country and ensure that para-athletes from the Maldives progress to compete at the highest level."

Representatives from the island nation attended the 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta and the APC General Assembly in Dubai in February.

At Jakarta 2018, a total of 39 men and 35 women took part, with four athletics athletes, eight swimmers and badminton players, as well as football and volleyball teams.

There were seven tennis and four table-tennis players and five shooting competitors.

Before becoming full members of the IPC, the Maldives will require ratification of its application through the IPC General Assembly, due to take place in Bonn in September.

At the Rome meeting, the IPC Governing Board also appointed Dr Oyunbat Nasanbat, secretary general of National Paralympic Committee of Mongolia to the IPC Women in Sport Committee.

Nasanbat becomes the first NPC Mongolia representative to be appointed to an IPC Standing Committee and her new role ensures each region is represented on the Committee.