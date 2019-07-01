Hosts The Netherlands beat Turkey today to make it two wins out of two at the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation Women’s European Championship Division A in Rotterdam.

The Dutch triumphed 75-22 at Topsportcentrum Rotterdam to successfully follow up their victory against Spain yesterday.

Bo Kramer led the way with 20 points and also amassed six rebounds and six assists.

Also maintaining perfect starts today were Germany, who defeated France 69-31, and Great Britain, 56-29 winners over Spain.

Mareike Miller was the top scorer in Germany's match with 25 points and was named the most valuable player (MVP).

She also managed four rebounds and five assists.

The MVP in Britain's game was Amy Conroy, who registered 19 points, six rebounds and one assist.

All six teams are due to play each other once during the round-robin stage, with the top four progressing through to the semi-finals, set to take place on Saturday (July 6).

The nations which reach the last four will secure places at next year's Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

Tomorrow's schedule sees France face Turkey, Spain meet Germany and The Netherlands go up against Britain.