Russia bounced back from their defeat to Brazil as they overcame hosts Australia in straight sets in the International Volleyball Federation Men's Nations League.

The London 2012 Olympic champions claimed a 25-20, 25-15, 25-18 win in the Pool 17 encounter at Queensland State Netball Centre in Brisbane as the final set of preliminary round matches got under way.

Victory for Russia moves them into third place as they chase a spot in the final round, while Australia are down in 13th.

The top six teams will qualify for the season-ending finale, scheduled to take place at Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago in the United States.

Iran beat Serbia to bounce back from their loss to France ©FIVB

In the other match in Pool 17, Argentina overcame China 25-17, 20-25, 25-21, 25-19.

Iran, who became the first team to book a place in the final round last week, recovered from their loss to France with a four-set win over Serbia.

The Iranian side beat Serbia 25-23, 26-28, 25-22, 25-19 in Pool 19 at Kolodruma in Plovdiv.

