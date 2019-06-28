Significant reforms to the bidding process for the Olympic and Paralympic Games will allow the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) to play a more important role in areas including accessibility, its President Andrew Parsons has claimed.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) endorsed a series of changes over how hosts are picked for the Summer and Winter Games at its Session earlier this week.

Among the main alterations are that bids can be widened to include more than one city or country, while the IOC will set up "Future Host Commissions" to target potential locations for the Games.

The previous seven-year timeline before the event is awarded has also been scrapped in the Olympic Charter, with the IOC claiming this shows its willingness to be flexible.

Parsons, a member of the IOC which approved the reforms, told insidethegames they offer a greater chance for his organisation to work more closely with interested cities to ensure their concepts include a "strong proposition for the Paralympic Games".

The changes to the bidding process were approved by the IOC Session ©IOC

"We are included in the same process and I believe it is a very good move," the Brazilian, elected IPC President in 2017, said.

"The way we have been doing it for the past few decades, it got to a point where it was not working very well and not helping both organisations.

"We are in the same boat.

"I think we will be able to play a more important role, especially when it comes to inclusion, diversity and legacy.

"Having this permanent commission, we will be able to see different perspectives and work better with the bids so they have a strong proposition for the Paralympic Games."

The IPC will have an official on the Future Host Commission for both the Summer and Winter Games but it has not yet been decided who will represent the body.

The IOC Executive Board will be tasked with implementing the reforms following their unanimous backing at the Session.