A proposal to provisionally include breakdancing, skateboarding, surfing and sport climbing on the Paris 2024 Olympic programme was given unanimous approval at the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session here today.

The four sports are set to feature at the Games in the French capital pending final confirmation of the sports programme by the IOC Executive Board in December 2020.

Today's decision was largely a formality after the ruling Executive Board recommended all four be granted provisional inclusion at Paris 2024 in March following a proposal from the Organising Committee the previous month.

Breakdancing is set to make its Olympic debut at Paris 2024, while skateboarding, surfing and sport climbing are all on the programme for next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

They will all be monitored over the next 18 months before the Executive Board makes its final decision.

It is likely the four will be approved by the Executive Board pending any major issues between now and December 2020, when the Paris 2024 Olympic programme will be set in stone.

The unanimous backing from the Session came despite some of the members being unaware on what they were voting for.

