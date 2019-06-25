The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has announced that whoever serves as President will in future not be an employee of the governing body.

The move, approved at the IIHF Extraordinary and Annual Congress in Bratislava, is designed to "reflect the current practice" and ensure good governance.

It will see the President supervise the IIHF general secretary, who will serve as chief executive, but not be on the organisation's payroll.

Switzerland's René Fasel is the incumbent IIHF President.

Other changes to governance will see the IIHF Council grow from 13 to 14 members with a new senior vice president position created.

An independent Ethics Board which is separate from the Council will also be created and have authority over integrity matters.

Change to the Annual Congress has also been announced with the meeting, usually taking place in May, set to have greater focus on sporting issues such as the allocation of tournaments and reports from host nations.

Modifications to laws and playing rules will now be voted on at Semi-Annual Congresses alongside elections, honours and the admission and expulsion of members.

When top level IIHF World Championships are allocated, countries at that level at the time will be given an additional vote.

The IIHF has also scrapped the upper limit on team numbers competing in the World Championships which will allow them to create new tiers and divisions.

Another change has seen the IIHF opt to give up its governance of inline hockey.

It follows their 2019 World Championship being cancelled due to a lack of potential hosts.

World Skate also governs inline hockey competitions and holds its own events.