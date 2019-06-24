Netball Europe has announced Catherine Lewis as the new chair of its Management Board.

Lewis, the chair of Welsh Netball, previously served as the continental governing body’s director without portfolio.

The change was confirmed at Netball Europe’s three-day Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Birmingham.

The AGM also saw secretary Cheryl Danson become director of officiating and previous chair Lyn Carpenter become regional director to the International Netball Federation Board.

They replaced Alan Anderson and Janet Wrighton respectively with both stepping down from their roles after several years of service.

There were also three new appointments - Welsh Netball's former elected director Jean Foster as secretary, Susanne Skelding as partnership and commercial director, and Kendra Slawinski as director without portfolio.

Lewis and Foster have deep community links to netball in the south east and central south regions of Wales respectively.

Reacting to their appointments, Welsh Netball chief executive Sarah Jones said: "I am very pleased that Catherine and Jean have been appointed to the Netball Europe Management Board in such prominent positions - congratulations to them both.

"Both Catherine and Jean have vast experience of governance and have helped oversee a radical evolution in how the Welsh Netball Board operates.

"Their expertise will be instrumental as Netball Europe seeks to capitalise on the growth of the game across the region.

"Their appointments are also hugely beneficial for Wales and ensures that our nation remains prominent at European level."

