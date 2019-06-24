Anibal Aurelio Manave has been elected as President of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Africa at the organisation's General Assembly in Bamako.

The Mozambique official will serve a four-year term until 2023 and automatically becomes a member of the FIBA Central Board, continuing a role he has already held since 2014.

Manave, also the President of the Mozambique Olympic Committee, replaces Mali's Hamane Niang in the President's chair.

He has already served as a FIBA Africa vice president as well as the President of Africa Zone Six for the 2014-2019 term.

FIBA President Horacio Muratore was among those in attendance for the General Assembly in Mali's capital.

Niang, who was appointed to the African role in 2014, has put himself forward to replace Muratore at FIBA when the Argentinian's term limit expires on August 30.

Under FIBA's continental rotation system the Presidency will pass to Africa on that date.

"I would like to thank all the National Federations for the trust you have placed in me and, above all, for believing in this noble mission of the President of FIBA Africa," said Manave, a former President of the Mozambique Basketball Federation.

"I also want to thank the President Hamane Niang, the regional director Alphonse Bile and all my colleagues at the Central Board for the support and encouragement to embrace this great and important task.

"I am honored and privileged to serve FIBA Africa.

"I am aware of the great responsibility I have to face, since FIBA Africa has many challenges.

"National Federations look at us and expect support and better performance from us.

Mali's Hamane Niang is eyeing the FIBA Presidency when it rotates to Africa later this year ©FIBA

"It is natural that this should be so.

"It's good that it's like this.

"To meet those objectives we need to be close, together, united and committed.

"We need to work hard.

"We shall not think that FIBA Africa has unlimited power and is able to do everything.

"It is up to all of us to seek solutions to the problems we face, to achieve the objectives we have established."

Manave is a former international captain who has also been appointed as President of the Board for the Basketball Africa League.

FIBA secretary general Andreas Zagklis, who was also in Bamako, congratulated the new President.

"I would like to congratulate Anibal Manave on being elected President of FIBA Africa for the next cycle," he said.

"He is not only a former captain of his national team and African club champion, his trajectory as a basketball administrator is also very rich, at both national and international level.

"Being also recently appointed as President of the Board of the Basketball Africa League, he is in a unique position to make a lasting impact on the development of the game in the continent."

Muratore and Niang were among a FIBA group to visit Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita before the General Assembly.