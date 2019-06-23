Mali earned double 3x3 basketball gold at the African Beach Games as the inaugural event concluded on the island of Sal in Cape Verde.

The women’s gold medal match saw Mali earn a 20-9 win over Togo, while Nigeria beat Namibia 21-6 to clinch bronze.

Mali’s men’s team replicated the achievement of their women’s squad by clinching a 14-13 win over Algeria.

The bronze medal was earned by Ivory Coast in an additional period, where they edged Cape Verde 19-17 after the score had initially finished level.

2019 Sal Beach Games- Beach Volleyball Men Final

Match 38 Mozambique 🇲🇿v Ghana 🇬🇭2-0

1st set: 21-12

2nd set: 21-15

Mozambique crowned Sal Beach Games champions, Ghana second pic.twitter.com/Yk5EU1ixL5 — CAVB (@CAVBPress) June 23, 2019

Senegal were crowned winners of the men’s beach soccer event, earning a 4-1 victory over Morocco.

A tight bronze medal match saw Nigeria prevail 5-4 against Cape Verde.

Mozambique won the men’s beach volleyball gold with their team earning a 21-15, 21-15 win over Ghana, as Kenya won 21-6, 21-11 in the women’s final.

The Games were rounded off by a Closing Ceremony.