Cousins Cameron Pilley and Donna Lobban of Australia swept the final day at the World Squash Federation (WSF) Doubles Championships in Gold Coast as they both won two gold medals.

Pilley and Ryan Cuskelly defended their men's world title, claiming gold with victory over Zac Alexander and Rex Hedrick in one of three all-Australian finals.

The former duo set the tone early, racing to a convincing 11-5 success in the first game.

In the second, Alexander and Hedrick fought hard, with Cuskelly taking issue with a number of refereeing decisions.

But the experienced pair from New South Wales managed to prevail 11-10 to secure a second straight World Championships crown.

Cuskelly said: "They had us a little nervous at the end and we’re just happy to have got the job done."

Pilley then linked up with Lobban to take gold in the mixed doubles.

The duo, who combined to win gold at this venue in the 2018 Commonwealth Games, defeated compatriots Ethan Eyles and Christine Nunn, 11-5, 11-8.

Donna Lobban and Christine Nunn won the women's doubles in a clean sweep for Australia ©WSF

Nunn went one better in the women's doubles as she teamed up with Lobban to win gold.

They were pushed by fellow Australians Sarah Cardwell and Jessica Turnbull.

Lobban and Nunn claimed a tight first game 11-9 and were up 2-0 in the second before a heavy collision between Nunn and Cardwell sent the latter to the floor.

Cardwell hit her head but was cleared by medical staff and was able to resume.

Lobban and Nunn stayed composed despite the delay and went on to win the second set 11-4, therefore sealing victory.

“I’m really happy with how we played and stayed focused throughout the tournament,” Nunn said.

“It’s been a good week and we’ve been able to build on every match.”