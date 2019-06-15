Oberhof has been confirmed as the venue for the 2023 International Luge Federation (FIL) World Championships as the governing body approved a request to move the 2021 event from Calgary to Whistler at its Congress in Ljubljana.

The German town was the only candidate for the 2023 edition and was awarded the Championships by the FIL membership today.

It will be the fourth time Oberhof, which is also due to stage the International Biathlon Union World Championships in the same year, has hosted the event.

Oberhof had launched its bid in February having lost out in the race for the 2021 FIL World Championships, which were awarded to Calgary in Canada.

It will be the first time that the second-oldest sliding track in the world – built in 1905 – has hosted the FIL World Championships since 2008.

An application from Luge Canada to reallocate the 2021 World Championships to Whistler was also approved.

Track operator WinSport said it was unable to guarantee that Calgary would be ready to host the 50th edition of the World Championships due to delays in its planned conversion and renovation measures.

Applications from other national federations to stage the event were open to submission up until June 1 but none were received, leaving Whistler as the sole candidate.

Whistler hosted the event, which was first held in Norway's capital Oslo in 1955, for the one and only time in 2013.

It came three years after the town played a key role in staging the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympic Games.

This included holding the luge competitions at Whistler Sliding Centre.

Germany’s Thomas Schwab was elected vice-president for marketing at the Congress.

Schwab, the only candidate for the role, is a doubles luger who raced with Wolfgang Staudinger and won Olympic bronze and European gold in 1988, and world bronze in 1987.

He is chairman of the German Bobsleigh, Luge and Skeleton Federation.