Lin Yun-Ju and Cheng I-Ching of Chinese Taipei secured their second straight major title as they won the mixed doubles event at the International Table Tennis Federation Hong Kong Open.

Lin and Cheng, who claimed the China Open crown last week, beat Lee Sang-su and Choi Hyo-joo of South Korea in the final at Queen Elizabeth Stadium.

The Chinese Taipei pair made light work of their sixth-seeded opponents by recording an 11-8, 11-3, 11-7 triumph.

"Winning in Hong Kong feels like mission accomplished," said Cheng.

"Our Korean opponents are quite new in terms of their partnership, thus enabling us to take advantage in the match."

Cheng's pursuit of the women's singles title came to an end today when she was beaten by unseeded Chinese player Wang Yidi in the semi-finals.

Unseeded Chinese player Wang Yidi continued her superb run by reaching the final ©ITTF

Wang, who had to come through the qualifiers to reach the main draw, earned a comfortable 11-7, 12-10, 11-7, 11-8 win to set up a meeting with second seed Mima Ito.

The Japanese star made the final after overcoming compatriot and fourth seed Miu Hirano 18-16, 12-10, 11-6, 9-11, 6-11, 11-7.

In the men's singles, top seed Lin Gaoyuan booked his place in tomorrow's final as he fought back to clinch an 8-11, 11-9, 11-5, 11-8, 11-6 victory over Chinese team mate and third seed Liang Jingkun.

Lin's opponent in the final will be second seed Tomokazu Harimoto of Japan, who beat China’s Zhuo Yu 11-8, 5-11, 11-9, 11-5, 11-8.