Ali Davoudi missed three of his six lifts on the way to a surprise defeat by Armenian Varazdat Lalayan in the super-heavyweights on the final day of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) Junior World Championships in Suva, Fiji.

There was better news for Iran, where super-heavyweights are held in the highest regard, when 15-year-old Alireza Yousefi smashed youth world records six times – beating then bettering the mark in snatch, clean and jerk and total twice each.

Lalayan went into the +109kg contest with a personal best of 406kg while Davoudi had won the senior Asian Championships in April with a career-best 432kg – the fourth-best total in Olympic qualifying.

Lalayan made five of his six lifts, finishing second behind Davoudi in the snatch but ahead of him in clean and jerk for a total of 419kg, good enough for gold by 1kg.

Defending champion Davoudi failed with his final clean and jerk attempt at 233kg, a jump of 8kg.

Ali Davoudi of Iran missed out on the super-heavyweight crown ©Getty Images

That left Yousefi, who lifted his 225kg before Davoudi, in silver medal position in the clean and jerk, and third overall on 396kg.

Yousefi, the Olympic Youth champion, looks likely to go over 400kg next time he competes.

The favourite in the women’s super-heavyweights, the Korean Lee Seon-mi, missed her first two snatch attempts but recovered to hold off the challenge of Feagaiga Stowers of Samoa.

After Don Opeloge’s victory earlier in the week Samoa went close to a second world title.

Stowers, the Commonwealth Games gold medallist last year, won the snatch but finished 1kg behind Lee on total, 275kg to 276kg.

The American Ashamarie Benitez was third on 245kg.

A special guest on the final day was the President of Fiji, Jioji Konrote.