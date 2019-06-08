FIFA and the French Development Agency (AFD) have signed a landmark agreement which will see the two organisations use football as a vehicle for education and social change in Africa.

Signed by recently re-elected FIFA President Gianni Infantino and AFD chief executive Remy Rioux at a special ceremony at the Élysée Palace, the agreement will mainly focus on the development of women's football and the Football for Schools Programme in Africa.

French President Emmanuel Macron was also present at the ceremony, alongside former footballers Marcel Desailly, Didier Drogba, Samuel Eto’o, Bernard Lama and Candice Prévost.

"I am happy that today, another strategic alliance has been forged to help use football as a platform for positive change in society," said Infantino.

"This landmark agreement between FIFA and the AFD aims to make a lasting difference to communities around the world, as well as ensure that football continues to play an even more important role in sustainable development, educating and empowering the next generation to help build a fairer, more peaceful society."

⚽#Sport and #Development: @FIFAcom and AFD are joining forces to multiply the impact that #football can have on #education, #genderequality and development. The signing of this agreement will kick start cooperation on joint projects in #Africa. ⚽ pic.twitter.com/bD3LkrQihM — AFD_en (@AFD_en) June 5, 2019

AFD will help FIFA implement its new strategy for women's football, which aims to use football to fight inequality and empower girls and women around the world.

In addition, the two organisations will combine resources for FIFA's Football for Schools Programme.

This aims to reach over 700 million children around the world and invest $120 million (£94 million/€106 million) over the next four years, with the overall objective of making football more accessible to children everywhere.

The signing took place in the build up to the FIFA Women's World Cup in France, with nine cities hosting the month-long tournament.

"I am extremely proud that the AFD and FIFA are today launching a unique partnership to promote gender equality and foster education in Africa through football," said Rioux.

"As the Women's World Cup is about to kick off in France, I am confident that the AFD-FIFA alliance will help to showcase women’s sport as a strategic development objective in Africa,"